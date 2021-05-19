New Patriots Linebacker Shares Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The Patriots-Buccaneers game isn’t until Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, but players from both teams can’t stop fielding questions on the game.

On Wednesday, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had an honest admission about Tom Brady. He called Brady “the toughest quarterback to sack” because of his knack for throwing the ball away every time pressure gets close.

“Tom Brady is the toughest [QB to sack] because he intentionally grounds the ball every time,” Judon said. “Every time I’m about to get a sack on him, he throws the ball away.”

Tom Brady has had a knack for avoiding pressure throughout his career. He’s only been sacked 40 times or more twice in his career.

New Patriots LB Matthew Judon explains why Tom Brady is toughest QB to sack https://t.co/yvHLquXRV3 pic.twitter.com/wXb8Qac0fr — WEEI (@WEEI) May 19, 2021

It’s no big secret that putting Tom Brady on the ground is one of the only ways to beat him and his teams. The New York Giants made that clear to the rest of the league in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

But Brady has only gotten better at eluding pass rushers over the past few years. He was sacked just 23 times per season between 2018 and 2020. His sack percentage of 3.3-percent in 2020 was the lowest of his career.

He’s no Lamar Jackson when it comes to being elusive, but the man knows how to avoid going down.

Will Matthew Judon or any of the other Patriots players be able to sack Tom Brady when they play this season?