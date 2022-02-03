New York Giants Send Clear Message About Bill Belichick

Earlier this week, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL.

In the lawsuit, he published text messages from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The longtime Patriots coach told Flores he landed the New York Giants job, even though he hadn’t even interviewed yet.

Belichick later clarified that he meant to send the text to Brian Daboll when prompted by Flores. The text exchange appeared to suggest the Giants knew who they were hiring before interviewing Flores.

However, the team contends it held a legitimate coaching search and Flores was one of “six exceptional and diverse candidates.” In a lengthy statement on Thursday, the Giants ran through the timeline of events – and also called out Belichick in the process.

“In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick’s text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search,” the statement said.

The Giants aren’t the only team implicated in Flores’ lawsuit. He also alleged the Denver Broncos held a “sham” interview for him before the team hired Vic Fangio as its head coach.

Flores also claimed Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season.