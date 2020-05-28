Newspaper Deletes Their Viral Robert Kraft ‘Happy Ending’ Headline

Earlier this afternoon, a newspaper made headlines for their headline about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The Baltimore Sun used the headline that poked fun at his alleged involvement in a sex scandal: “Robert Kraft sees a happy ending for the NFL.” A tweet from the newspaper’s Twitter account quickly went viral after people read the headline.

It gained so much attention that the Baltimore Sun decided to take down the story with that headline. The Sun later published the story again – this time with a much different headline.

They acknowledged the change in a new tweet: “Patriots owner Robert Kraft thinks the NFL season will start on schedule. (We deleted a previous tweet to this story that used a headline that did not meet our editorial standards).”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft thinks the NFL season will start on schedule. (We deleted a previous tweet to this story that used a headline that did not meet our editorial standards). https://t.co/ePpdZqYIhI — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 28, 2020

Kraft was named in an alleged sex scandal at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida. He and other men were alleged to have paid for sexual services at the spa.

Not much has come from the investigation since the story first broke. However, the internet has clearly not forgotten Kraft’s alleged involvement and the alleged details of the case.

The article stemmed from Kraft’s appearance on Fox News’ show “Hannity” earlier this week to talk about the start of the 2020 season. “We’re preparing to hopefully play football this fall…We’re working hand in hand with our union,” Kraft said.