NFL Analyst Disagrees With 1 Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

NFL franchises appear to be warming up to the idea of letting Colin Kaepernick back into the league.

But one NFL analyst is dismissing a team that has been commonly suggested as a landing spot. On Monday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick argued that the New England Patriots would probably be a difficult fit for the former 49ers quarterback.

Riddick explained that the transition period is already going to be hard enough with the quarterbacks they have along with the lack of weapons available. He feels that bringing in a quarterback who hasn’t played in several years “detracts from what they’re doing.”

The ESPN analyst went on to say that if the Patriots sign any veteran quarterback, it might be Cam Newton. Ultimately, he feels that “purely from a football standpoint,” the move wouldn’t make sense.

Via 247Sports:

“We’re just looking at this purely from a football standpoint,” Riddick said. “We’re talking about a player who’s unfortunately not been allowed to play a snap in four seasons. Four. We’re talking about the Patriots, coming into an organization in the middle of a transition, trying to make sure Jarrett Stidham has everything possible at his disposal to go out on the football field and perform. They still have to build the weapons around him and give him support with a veteran in the quarterback room in Brian Hoyer. Colin hasn’t played in four years, hasn’t been through an offseason, and they don’t know what kind of shape he’s in. To bring him up to speed in their system, detracts from what they’re doing. “If they’re going to bring in a veteran, there’s a former league MVP out there in Cam Newton. I think New England does a better job of keeping the main thing the main thing. Purely from a football standpoint (Kaepernick) doesn’t make sense. “I think it’s a tough situation this year in particular. Every team does not have the benefit of an offseason. Everybody is starting from scratch in late July or early August. The supply of quarterbacks is outweighing the demand. Taking into consideration, his ultimate expectations, is he willing to be a backup? Is he willing to be a starter? These are all things to consider.”

Kaepernick-to-the-Patriots has been among the most popular destinations named, at least among fans. Just last week, Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III suggested the Patriots sign him after the NFL apologizes to him.

But what Riddick may not have realized in his analysis was that many of the points in his argument could be applied to every other team in the NFL.

Kaepernick has not played football in several years. So of course it’ll be difficult for any team to get him up to speed in less than three months.

