NFL Analyst Has Rough W-L Prediction For The Patriots In 2020

The New England Patriots could be looking at a massive fall back down to Earth in 2020.

Losing Tom Brady and a multitude of other players would have been bad enough. But the AFC East has largely gotten better as the Bills, Dolphins and Jets have made tons of moves to make a run at the division the Patriots have long held in their grasp.

Heading into the 2020 season, analysts and oddsmakers are a bit down on the Patriots. Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton recently did his win-loss projection for every NFL team, and it doesn’t bode well for New England.

Moton projects that the Patriots will go a mere 4-12 in 2020. Such a mark would be their worst record under Bill Belichick and the worst as a franchise since 1992, when they went 2-14.

Via Bleacher Report:

While it sounds shocking, the Patriots will fall out of the playoff picture early. Stidham can use this season as a learning experience. Following the Belichick-Brady split, New England will take a huge step back.

Prediction: 4-12

But knowing the kind of Machiavellian schemer that Bill Belichick is, he could be doing what Colin Cowherd has long suspected he’s doing: Preparing the team for Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

A 4-12 record would all but assure the Patriots of a top five draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the multitude of draft picks and assets that New England have at their disposal, it could be a simple matter of trading up or even let Lawrence fall to them to get their next elite QB.

It’s worth noting that after the Patriots went 2-14 in 1992, they promptly got Drew Bledsoe.

So whatever downfall the Patriots might be due for in 2020, it won’t last long.