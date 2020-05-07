NFL Analyst Names The No. 1 ‘Revenge’ Game On 2020 Schedule

With the NFL schedules about to be released tonight, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News went through the top revenge games that will take place this year. The No. 1 revenge game on the list should be quite fun to say the least.

Iyer believes the best revenge game on the schedule is between New England and San Francisco. On the surface it might just seem like a regular, interconference battle. However, there is a lot more than meets the eye with this matchup.

Bill Belichick was ready to make Jimmy Garoppolo the starting quarterback for the Patriots. Robert Kraft intervened and the front office eventually shipped the talented gunslinger to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick.

Garoppolo will now have the chance to show the Patriots what they’ve been missing – although it might not be much when you consider how much success they had with Tom Brady.

Jimmy G vs. the Patriots?

Foles vs. the Jaguars?

Kyle Shanahan will also have the chance to get revenge against New England.

Back in 2016, the Patriots mounted an incredible comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons at the time.

Will Garoppolo and Shanahan get revenge, or will Belichick walk away with a massive victory?