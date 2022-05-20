Look: NFL Analyst Has Bold Prediction For MVP

On this Friday's edition of NFL Network's Good Morning Football, the crew unveiled their dark horse picks for MVP.

Peter Schrager went with a fairly bold prediction, choosing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

As a rookie, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was never really bothered by the challenges the NFL presents.

With that said, it's tough to envision a scenario where Jones wins MVP. Outside of acquiring DeVante Parker, Patriots haven't really upgraded their personnel on offense.

It's also worth noting that New England hasn't even named an offensive play-caller. Those duties might be given to either Joe Judge or Matt Patricia.

This is truly a dark horse pick from Schrager.

At this time, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and several other quarterbacks have better odds to win MVP than Jones (+5000).

Do you think Jones will surprise people and become the MVP of the league next season?