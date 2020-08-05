NFL Analyst Predicts Patriots’ W-L Record With Cam Newton

The Tom Brady era in New England is over. Whether Cam Newton can lead the Patriots into a new era remains to be seen.

But Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox believes that whether it’s Cam or Jarrett Stidham leading the team, the Patriots can still be winners. In his newest Win-Loss Predictions for the 32 NFL teams, Knox expressed confidence that the Patriots can still win games.

“With a run-oriented offense and a quality defense, New England should even contend for the division title,” Knox wrote. “Yes, the defense has lost key players like Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung, but last year’s unit ranked first in both points and yards allowed. Even with a drop-off, the Patriots defense can be a playoff-caliber group.”

Knox figures that the Patriots will become a more “grind-it-out” games than we’re used to seeing. He predicts that they will ultimately go 9-7 – behind the Buffalo Bills.

“Don’t expect games to be pretty for the Pats in 2020,” Knox said. “They’re likely to be more of a grind-it-out team than fans are accustomed to seeing, but Belichick is going to find ways to win games.”

The 2020 season marks the first time in over 20 years that the Patriots have an actual quarterback controversy. The team has been pretty much settled at the position every year since the days of Drew Bledsoe in the mid-1990s.

Cam Newton may be the most experienced, but he has yet to be named the Patriots starter. Meanwhile, Stidham has a full year in Bill Belichick’s system under his belt, even if his snaps last year were limited.

It’s always possible Belichick makes the wrong decision. But if anyone can get the most out of his players, it’s the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Patriots.