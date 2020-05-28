The New England Patriots are entering a new era this fall. Tom Brady will no longer lead the team out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium, which is something that fans will need time getting used to.

New England didn’t trade for a replacement this offseason. As of now, the starting job will either go to Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham. Most analysts believe the gig will be won by the former Auburn quarterback.

Despite their quiet approach to this offseason, the Patriots are being linked to a former first-round pick. Chris Roling of Bleacher Report is predicting New England to acquire Josh Rosen from Miami.

Rosen didn’t really get a fair chance to succeed with the Dolphins last season. The same can be said for his brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s why Roling can see Rosen heading from South Beach to Foxborough, via Bleacher Report:

It would make sense for Belichick to send a late-round pick to New England’s AFC East rival to at least see what Rosen has to offer. The UCLA product could benefit from a new environment, and if they don’t like what they see, the Patriots wouldn’t have to keep him on the final 53-man roster.

Miami doesn’t really have space on its roster for Rosen.

The Dolphins used their first-round pick on Tua Tagovailoa. Even if the Alabama product doesn’t start this fall, the offense can rely on veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It’d be a bold move for Miami to trade Rosen within its own division, but this deal might make sense for both sides. However, it all hinges on whether or not Bill Belichick believes in Stidham.