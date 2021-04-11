NFL Analyst Proposes Significant Browns-Patriots Trade

There’s just over two weeks remaining before the 2021 NFL Draft and we could see a number of trades. But one analyst believes a potential trade between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots could be beneficial to both teams.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report NFL analyst Gary Davenport published “5 Trades NFL Teams Should Try to Execute Before the 2021 Draft“. On that list was a proposal for the Browns and Patriots.

In his proposal, Davenport has the Patriots trading CB Stephon Gilmore to the Browns in exchange for some draft picks. Davenport believes that the Browns have the payroll and the willingness to bring the four-time Pro Bowler into the fold.

“The Browns have the cap flexibility to fit Gilmore’s deal on the payroll along with nine picks in the 2021 draft, including an extra pick on Day 2,” Davenport wrote. “Package that spare third-rounder with another middle-round pick in 2021 or 2022, and it’s a deal that makes considerable sense for both teams.”

Stephon Gilmore had a bit of a down year in 2020 after winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

He played in 11 games, recording one interception and three passes defended. Both marks were the lowest of his career.

Gilmore is heading into the final year of his contract and is owed over $16 million this year. The Patriots can mitigate some of that cap hit by cutting or trading him in the weeks to come.

Would Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to the Browns for a pair of mid-round picks be a good trade?