NFL Analyst Ranks The Top 5 Head Coaches In 2020

The NFL’s a tough league to coach in. But a few head coaches seem to have figured out a way to consistently win over the past decade. One coach in particular is without a doubt the best in the NFL.

Ahead of the 2020 season, theScore staff has released its ranking of all 32 NFL head coaches. To no surprise whatsoever, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick tops the list. Some even consider Belichick the greatest coach of all-time. But theScore argues the New England head coach needs one more feat to add to his resume – an undefeated season.

“The only thing missing from Belichick’s resume – and his argument for the greatest head coach of all time over Don Shula – is an undefeated season. . . . Nobody puts players in positions to be successful better than Belichick does,” said theScore staff.

Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid checks in at No. 2 in the ranking. Reid checked off the Super Bowl omission this past season, guiding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to an incredible 2019-20 season.

The rest of theScore’s top-five NFL coach rankings can be found below:

Bill Belichick – Patriots Andy Reid – Chiefs Sean Payton – Saints Doug Pederson – Eagles Jon Harbaugh – Ravens

It’s tough to argue the ranking. Each coach listed above has won a Super Bowl and continues to guide their respective teams to successful seasons.

One omission that has an argument, though, is Seattle’s Pete Carroll. The Seahawks are always in the discussion for the playoffs, despite underwhelming roster talent, thanks to Carroll.

Another NFC West head coach – 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan – could soon join the top-five if he can guide San Francisco to another Super Bowl.

