NFL Analyst Shoots Down 1 Landing Spot For QB Andy Dalton

A three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is available for the taking, as the Cincinnati Bengals officially released Andy Dalton on Thursday morning. It’s uncertain where he’ll land, but Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus made it known that he’s not fond of one landing spot in particular.

The New England Patriots have been linked to Dalton even before he was a free agent. Now that he’s on the open market, the rumors are starting to swirl about him potentially playing for head coach Bill Belichick.

Monson doesn’t think Dalton would provide that much of an impact for New England. Additionally, he also thinks the TCU product could hurt the team’s chance of landing a potential-packed quarterback in next year’s draft.

“In my opinion signing Andy Dalton achieves nothing for the Patriots. They can’t win a Super Bowl with him at quarterback unless they assemble another all-time great roster, and this one is far from that,” Monson wrote on Twitter. “All he does is win a few more games that actually harm your chances of an answer at quarterback in the 2021 draft.”

Imo signing Andy Dalton achieves nothing for the Patriots. They can't win a SB with him at QB unless they assemble another all-time great roster, and this one is far from that. All he does is win a few more games that actually harm your chances of an answer at QB in 2021 draft. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 30, 2020

New England is most likely going to name Jarrett Stidham the starter for Week 1.

Stidham is a little bit of an unknown at the moment, but he has the most potential out of any quarterback on the team’s roster.

Even if the Patriots don’t pursue Dalton, he should have other suitors. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport linked the former second-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.