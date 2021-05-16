NFL Analyst Thinks Notable Patriots Player Could Be Cut

Sony Michel was a first round pick out of Georgia in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots running back hasn’t quite lived up to his draft billing, though. Michel, 26, has 2,292 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 26 catches for 258 yards through the air.

Michel has struggled with injuries, though, and the Patriots declined his fifth-year contract option heading into the 2021 season.

Could Michel be a cap casualty before the 2021 season begins?

One NFL analyst believes it’s possible.

“New England declined to exercise Michel’s fifth-year option earlier this month, potentially making 2021 his final season with the organization. Damien Harris has the chops to be the team’s starting running back, and the Pats used a fourth-rounder on Rhamondre Stevenson, leaving Michel as a depth option at best.

Getting rid of Michel now would free up snaps to develop Stevenson and save New England almost $1 million,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote.

While Michel might not be in New England’s longterm plans, it’s still difficult to imagine him getting released before the 2021 season.

Michel will likely get a chance to prove himself worthy of a bigger role before the team makes a decision on him for 2022 and beyond.