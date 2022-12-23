NFL Announces Results Of DeVante Parker Concussion Investigation

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

During the Cardinals-Patriots game on Dec. 12, wide receiver DeVante Parker was noticeably woozy after his head slammed into the turf. And yet, the game didn't stop until Nelson Agholor intervened.

Parker was eventually placed into concussion protocol. He missed last weekend's game against the Raiders and has been ruled out for Week 16.

Since this situation was so alarming, the NFL and NFLPA reviewed the medical staff reports and interviewed medical personnel involved in the Cardinals-Patriots game.

On Friday, the NFL announced that it found no violations of concussion protocol.

"The parties initiated the review because it appeared Mr. Parker may have been permitted to participate in the subsequent play without a concussion evaluation," the statement read. "The parties have concluded that the Game Day Concussion Checklist was followed."

The NFL and NFLPA commended Agholor for signaling to officials to stop the game.

Hopefully, the NFL can be more alert when a situation like this unfolds again in the future.