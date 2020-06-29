NFL Coach Reveals What He Told Belichick About Cam Newton

A longtime NFL coach reportedly helped Cam Newton land with the New England Patriots in free agency.

Newton, 31, signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Sunday. The deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million. Newton will get a chance to prove himself before entering free agency again in 2021.

The former MVP quarterback is one of the best in the game when healthy, but he’s dealt with serious injuries. The global pandemic likely made it tough for Newton to show teams that he was back to 100 percent.

Longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, who served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2018-19, reportedly spoke about Newton to Bill Belichick. He told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer what he said.

“My whole deal is, when Cam was healthy, and we were there with him [in 2018], we were 6–2,” Turner told Belichick. “Just look at the tape—played his ass off. His issue was more health than anything else, and from what I understand, I don’t think these are health issues that he can’t overcome. He’s had the time off now. I think he’ll be great.”

Newton has impressed Belichick in the past, that is for sure.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Now, Belichick will get a chance to game plan for Newton. If the quarterback is truly healthy, that’s a scary thought for the rest of the AFC East.