NFL World Debating Julian Edelman’s Hall Of Fame Chances

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Monday, the New England Patriots terminated the contract of longtime wide receiver Julian Edelman with a failed physical designation.

Although many people immediately speculated that this meant Edelman would be joining Tom Brady in Tampa, the 34-year-old wideout has reportedly discussed retirement with those close to him. Injuries have taken their toll on Edelman, and he was limited to only six games in 2020 due to an ailing knee.

If Edelman does indeed hang up his cleats, he’ll do so after a tremendous career. The onetime college quarterback and seventh-round pick caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in New England, producing three 1,000-yard seasons and winning three Super Bowls while earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.

In recent years, there has been some debate over whether or not Edelman is deserving of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That debate sparked up again today with the news he might be retiring.

Opinions on the matter are split.

If you’re asking me, I’d say Edelman had a very good, borderline great career and is a Patriots legend. However, he’s not worthy of being enshrined in Canton.

My opinion doesn’t matter as much as those of the Hall of Fame voters though, so we’ll see if Edelman winds up getting when he becomes eligible..


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.