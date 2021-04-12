NFL World Debating Julian Edelman’s Hall Of Fame Chances

On Monday, the New England Patriots terminated the contract of longtime wide receiver Julian Edelman with a failed physical designation.

Although many people immediately speculated that this meant Edelman would be joining Tom Brady in Tampa, the 34-year-old wideout has reportedly discussed retirement with those close to him. Injuries have taken their toll on Edelman, and he was limited to only six games in 2020 due to an ailing knee.

If Edelman does indeed hang up his cleats, he’ll do so after a tremendous career. The onetime college quarterback and seventh-round pick caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in New England, producing three 1,000-yard seasons and winning three Super Bowls while earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.

In recent years, there has been some debate over whether or not Edelman is deserving of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That debate sparked up again today with the news he might be retiring.

Opinions on the matter are split.

Edelman is, to me, a Hall of Famer. His impact in the playoffs was undeniable plus he had 11 years of basically being Brady's go-to wide receiver. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 12, 2021

Julian Edelman belongs in the #NFL Hall of Fame. #Patriots legend and all-time playoff performer. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 12, 2021

Tom Brady from @TheGregHillShow in 2019: "[Julian Edelman will] be in the Patriot Hall of Fame, and he could be a Pro Football Hall of Famer at some point, too. What he's accomplished in his career is nothing short of spectacular." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 12, 2021

Here come the "Julian Edelman should be in the Hall of Fame" arguments for six days. https://t.co/hKTRtgUket — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) April 12, 2021

Edelman in the Hof? No. https://t.co/aEgzvg78WT — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 12, 2021

Save the Julian Edelman HOF takes….phenomenal player and outstanding career but he's not a hall of famer — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 12, 2021

Let’s just skip the Julian Edelman hall of fame baloney please — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 12, 2021

If you’re asking me, I’d say Edelman had a very good, borderline great career and is a Patriots legend. However, he’s not worthy of being enshrined in Canton.

My opinion doesn’t matter as much as those of the Hall of Fame voters though, so we’ll see if Edelman winds up getting when he becomes eligible..