It’s been a tough Tuesday for the New England Patriots. But something tells us Bill Belichick will maneuver his way out of the situation.

The Patriots head coach has a knack for covering weaknesses and drawing out strengths from his team. One can never count out the Patriots with Belichick at the helm. Despite losing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers this off-season, the Patriots appear well-equipped to make a playoff push.

The team took a few hits on Tuesday, though. Six Patriots players, including LB Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung, announced on Tuesday that they’re opting out of the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For any other team, this type of situation would have a massive impact on playoff hopes. But not for Bill Belichick. One league executive told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter that Tuesday’s news could all be part of Belichick’s supposed master plan.

Actual text exchange with an NFL executive today after a sixth Patriot opted out: Him: “You know Bill is masterminding all of this somehow.” Me: “For what reason?” Him: “I don’t know! That’s why he is who he is!” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

The obvious plan could revolve around tanking the 2020 season to try and acquire Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence has been touted a generational talent, capable of becoming an NFL franchise quarterback from the start.

Of course, the Patriots didn’t sign free agent QB Cam Newton this off-season for no reason. But if the Patriots can’t have success early on in the year, all eyes will look towards the 2021 draft.

We may not know his plans, but one can be sure Bill Belichick will find a way to get the Patriots back to the pinnacle of the NFL in a hurry.