NFL Fans Are Surprised The Patriots Didn’t Select A Quarterback

Since the New England Patriots lost Tom Brady in free agency this offseason, you’d think Bill Belichick would find a potential replacement in the 2020 NFL Draft, right? Think again, the AFC powerhouse decided to stay away from the quarterback position.

New England was linked to Day 2 prospects, such as Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts. However, the Patriots prioritized defensive playmakers instead.

Though it’d be foolish to question Belichick’s decision-making, it’s fascinating to see that he trusts his quarterback room enough to ignore that position during the draft. In fact, it might be a hint as to how he feels about his current depth chart.

As of right now, the Patriots only have two quarterbacks on their roster. They have a veteran in Brian Hoyer and potential starter in Jarrett Stidham, who shined in last year’s preseason.

The #Patriots did not draft a receiver or quarterback during the 2020 NFL Draft. New England went kicker, guard, guard, linebacker, center on Day 3. They went safety, OLB, OLB, TE and TE on Day 2. — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) April 25, 2020

Stidham was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his time at Auburn, Stidham was thought of as a potential first-round prospect. He didn’t finish off his collegiate career the way scouts hoped he would, yet clearly New England saw something in him.

Perhaps, the Pats have their eyes on next year’s quarterback class, which could feature Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

Who do you think will be the quarterback of the future for the Patriots?