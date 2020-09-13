NFL Fans React To Cam Newton’s Incredible Pregame Outfit

Earlier this summer, Cam Newton made headlines when he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Just a few weeks after losing one former league MVP in Tom Brady, the Patriots added another in Cam Newton. In the weeks following his decision, Bill Belichick has been glowing in his reports of Newton’s ability on the field.

While he’s well-known for his play on the field, though, Newton might be more well-known for his outfits off the field. The star quarterback has an expansive wardrobe and he can pull just about anything off well.

That was the case once again on Sunday morning when he rolled into Foxboro. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback showed up today’s game in an all-yellow suit.

He accessorized with an incredible pair of shoes, but what put the outfit over the top was the hat.

Check it out.

Cam Newton rolled up to Gillette in what you would expect 😂 This man is ready for his Patriots debut pic.twitter.com/sNaayZCkcG — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) September 13, 2020

Newton has the unique ability to look good in just about anything he wears.

There have been a few questionable wardrobe choices over the years, but not many in the league could pull off what Newton is wearing today.

Newton hopes his on-field game is as strong as his outfit game today. New England hosts the Miami Dolphins in the first game of the season in just under an hour.

Will Cam win his first start with the Patriots or will the Dolphins spoil his Patriots debut?