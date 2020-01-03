NFL Insider Addresses Tom Brady’s Future With Patriots

When the New England Patriots take the field this Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, it could be the last time that Tom Brady plays at Gillette Stadium. Despite all his success over the past two decades, the six-time champion is not under contract for next year.

Brady has struggled this season with the Patriots, leading many to believe that a breakup is imminent. However, neither side has really hinted at what the future holds in store for them.

The Patriots are solely focused on their upcoming game this weekend, meanwhile the public is thinking about Brady’s future in the NFL.

On Friday, Mike Reiss was on ESPN’s Get Up to talk about Brady’s contract situation.

Reiss said that New England is taking a “wait and see” approach to Brady’s future.

“There have been no contract talks since August when they reached that revised deal,” Reiss said. “Bill Belichick has a saying to his players this time of the year to put it all in the drawer. We could say that Tom Brady’s future with the Patriots is in the drawer.”

Here’s the full report from Reiss:

Live Patriots report on @GetUpESPN, talking Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/5WN6N6sjZ8 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 3, 2020

Since this could be the last time that Brady suits up for the Patriots, the crowd in Foxborough should be electric.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Titans game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.