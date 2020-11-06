NFL Insider Floats Idea Of Patriots Trading Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is going to spend the rest of his coaching career in New England, right? While we might think that’s a no-brainer, there’s at least one NFL insider who could see a major trade going down in the future.

This week, Peter King of NBC Sports discussed the possibility of the Patriots trading away Belichick. Believe it or not, he’s not opposed to the six-time champions getting rid of the best coach the league has seen in decades.

“I don’t think it’s a dumb idea,” King said when talking about a potential trade centered around Belichick.

The reason King isn’t ready to go all in on this crazy trade idea is that Belichick is no longer a spring chicken. It’s unclear how many more years he wants to spend on the sidelines.

“Like, probably right now, you would think if you traded Bill Belichick you should get two 1s, you think that’s about right,” King said. “Especially not really knowing how much longer Bill is going to coach, he’s getting up there in years and you don’t really know how much longer he’s going to coach, so are you going to trade two 1s for a guy who might only coach for four years? I think it’s an interesting thing. I don’t think it’s something you should dismiss out of hand.”

.@peter_king on the idea of the #Patriots trading Bill Belichick: “I don’t think it’s a dumb idea,” pic.twitter.com/ou87vxAQ6b — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2020

The last thing New England fans want to hear right now is that Belichick could be on the move. After all, the fan base hasn’t gotten over losing Tom Brady to Tampa Bay yet.

It’s rare to see coaches on the move via trade, and as of right now it appears Belichick is up to the challenge that is rebuilding the Patriots. For those two reasons alone, it’s highly unlikely we see him shipped out of Foxborough.