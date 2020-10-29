NFL Insider Has Details On Julian Edelman’s Injury

The New England Patriots will be without leading wide receiver Julian Edelman against Buffalo this weekend, and likely for a few games after that.

Edelman reportedly underwent surgery recently for a knee issue that’s been bothering him all season. According to NFL insider Michael Giardi, Edelman is dealing with bone-on-bone in his knee.

Bone on bone, also known as knee osteoarthritis, is a condition where a lack of cartilage in the knee results in bones being exposed. It’s a very painful condition that can lead to serious mobility problems if not dealt with quickly.

Worse still, bone on bone has marked the end of many athletes’ careers. But the fact that Edelman is getting the surgery now means he intends to fight back from it.

My understanding is Edelman is dealing with bone on bone in the knee. https://t.co/WfTzcU85AZ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 29, 2020

Julian Edelman has led the Patriots in four of the last five seasons, including the last two. He is the team’s current leader in receptions and yards with 21 catches for 315. Edelman is also the Patriots’ leader in yards from scrimmage.

Needless to say, his absence for any length of time is going to be felt on a Patriots team that is already struggling on offense.

A loss to the Buffalo Bills would put the Patriots four games down from their division rivals. Winning on Sunday is crucial if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive – let alone their AFC East title hopes.

But for now, we have to hope that Julian Edelman’s entire career isn’t being hindered by this serious injury.

Get well soon!