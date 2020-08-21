It’s going to take more than talent and knowledge of the system to win the New England Patriots QB competition. Being healthy enough to get the reps in is going to be crucial for everyone in the QBs room.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham is currently battling a leg injury. Per the report, he is not expected to practice much today, and may not practice at all.

Stidham is currently battling Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer for the starting job. But he’s the least experienced of the three with no starts and only a handful of snaps to his name.

Even a single day of missed practice could be enough for Cam or Hoyer to pull ahead of him. Bill Belichick places a premium on availability among his players.

#Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a leg injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, today, sources tell me and @MikeGiardi. They will proceed cautiously. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jarrett Stidham either. According to Rapoport, Stidham has had “a rough few days,” though the leg injury could be responsible for that.

Jarrett Stidham has been in the mix for the #Patriots starting job. He had a rough few days, which the ailment may explain. He had wanted to practice, but we’ll see how much he’s allowed to do. https://t.co/lhZXOpaa0j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Replacing the 20 years of consistency that Tom Brady brought to the Patriots won’t be easy for anyone. But none of the QBs on the Patriots’ active roster are without their flaws.

If Belichick is intent on keeping his team a Super Bowl contender in the post-Brady era, finding a solid replacement off the bat is the first step.

For Stidham’s sake, he’d better get back into shape as quickly as possible.

UPDATE: It looks like the injury to Stidham might be more serious than we first thought. According to NFL insider Michael Giardi, Stidham is actually dealing with a hip injury. Per the report, it will likely take him several weeks to get back to full health.

A very tough break for Stidham if true.

Per source, the injury to Stidham is a hip and it will be several weeks before he's back to 100%. #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL https://t.co/HX4OUF9PbC — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 21, 2020