NFL Insider Has Latest On Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Injuries limited New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman to just six games in 2020. But with a number of key players returning for the 2021 season, will the former Super Bowl MVP be one of them?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, things are “far more uncertain” for the longtime Patriots receiver. Appearing on NFL Network, Rapoport revealed that Edelman is still rehabbing from the leg injury that ended his season.

Rapoport made it clear that Edelman wants to play in 2021. But his return for the 2021 season will ultimately be determined by how much progress he makes in rehab this offseason.

Edelman is heading into the final year of his current deal with the Patriots. He is due a little over $6 million in 2021, but the Patriots can save a few million in cap space by cutting him.

Though with the team’s receiving corps already thin as it is, cutting Edelman probably isn’t a priority.

From NFL Now: The #Patriots are getting the band back together, with key opt-outs opting back in… Meanwhile, it's far more uncertain for WR Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/Uu2dXjTznU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2021

Julian Edelman will be turning 35 this spring and has been with the Patriots since 2009. He’s appeared in six Super Bowls, winning three, and was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

But injuries have taken quite a toll on Edelman over the years. He missed the entire 2017 season, and has just three seasons where he played in all 16 games.

Edelman clearly plans to be carried off the field on his shield, but he has to be healthy enough to get on the field first.

Will 2021 be Julian Edelman’s final season with the Patriots?