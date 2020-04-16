Times are changing for the New England Patriots. Tom Brady won’t be leading the team out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium next season. At this moment, no one truly knows who will lead the team outside of Bill Belichick.

Jarrett Stidham could possibly be the starter for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, he might not be ready to start in the NFL. Showing promise in the preseason is different from actually shining during the regular season.

So, who will be the future quarterback of the Patriots? NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was on The Rich Eisen Show this week to discuss the team’s potential plans during the draft. He believes the Patriots will take a quarterback with a premium pick.

“I would say the Patriots are very firmly in the quarterback mix. I’m having trouble figuring out what they’re going to do,” Rapoport said. “The Patriots are going to take a quarterback, probably with a premium pick. I would just imagine it’s not at a pick they currently have. I see them moving up for a quarterback, or sliding back and taking one.”

Potential fits for the Patriots includes Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts. All three quarterbacks should be available on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rapoport also mentioned that New England likes Stidham. The issue is the coaching staff genuinely doesn’t know how he’ll play on Sundays.

New England’s decisions this upcoming draft will show the rest of the league how much confidence it has in Stidham as the starter for the 2020 season.

Do you think the Patriots will draft a quarterback this year?