NFL Insider Has The Latest On The Giants, Joe Judge

On Tuesday, it was being reported that the New York Giants would hire Joe Judge to be their next head coach. Although the team hasn’t officially announced the move yet, it sounds like the deal is nearly complete.

Judge was the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick has spoken highly of him in the past.

New York wasn’t the only team interested in Judge’s services. In fact, Mississippi State wanted to hire him to replace Joe Moorhead.

While fans in New York are anxiously waiting for the team to announce Judge as the head coach, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared a significant update that should have them at ease.

According to Rapoport, the Giants have reached a deal with Judge and the expectation is that he’ll officially sign it tomorrow.

Rapoport doesn’t believe there will be any issues between Judge and the Giants.

By the way: The #Giants have not officially announced the hire of Joe Judge as their new head coach, but the deal is done, source said. So, no issues there. He’ll sign it likely tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

The concern for fans in New York is that Judge would change his mind and return to New England at the last minute, which is something Josh McDaniels did back in 2018.

McDaniels had the opportunity to be the next coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, he returned to the Patriots to remain the offensive coordinator.

At this point it’s fair to say that Judge will be with the Giants for the 2020 season.