NFL Insider Lists 6 Reasons Why Tom Brady Left The Patriots

Tom Brady’s decision to leave New England is the biggest news of this NFL offseason so far. There were hints that it could happen for a while, but it still was jarring to see Brady actually bolt for Tampa Bay.

Many have tried to pinpoint why the legendary quarterback chose to leave the only franchise he’d known over his two decades in the NFL. We’ve gotten reports of a rift between Brady and Bill Belichick, among other explanations.

We’ll never hear directly from Brady what the reasons were, but that hasn’t stopped analysts from reporting what they know and have heard. Longtime NFL insider Gary Myers tweeted some very interesting thoughts on Brady’s departure this afternoon.

Among the causes cited by Myers for the split are a deteriorating relationship with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, a desire for a greater financial commitment and a frustration at the draining of talent around Brady in New England.

Oh, and the quarterback was reportedly ready to cut ties with Belichick as well.

So, in my opinion, here's why Brady is not in NE, in no order:

*Was worn out by Belichick. Not fun in NE

*Create competition with BB to see who could win SB without the other

*Tired of McDaniels

*Wanted more $ & more than a 1-year deal

*Talent around him diminished

*Warm weather — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

Again, Brady isn’t going to confirm or deny any of this. On paper though, Myers’ arguments all seem to have merit.

Now, we finally get to see Brady and Belichick perform separately after two decades of wrecking the NFL.