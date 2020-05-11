The Spun

NFL Insider Lists 6 Reasons Why Tom Brady Left The Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs towards the bench before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s decision to leave New England is the biggest news of this NFL offseason so far. There were hints that it could happen for a while, but it still was jarring to see Brady actually bolt for Tampa Bay.

Many have tried to pinpoint why the legendary quarterback chose to leave the only franchise he’d known over his two decades in the NFL. We’ve gotten reports of a rift between Brady and Bill Belichick, among other explanations.

We’ll never hear directly from Brady what the reasons were, but that hasn’t stopped analysts from reporting what they know and have heard. Longtime NFL insider Gary Myers tweeted some very interesting thoughts on Brady’s departure this afternoon.

Among the causes cited by Myers for the split are a deteriorating relationship with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, a desire for a greater financial commitment and a frustration at the draining of talent around Brady in New England.

Oh, and the quarterback was reportedly ready to cut ties with Belichick as well.

Again, Brady isn’t going to confirm or deny any of this. On paper though, Myers’ arguments all seem to have merit.

Now, we finally get to see Brady and Belichick perform separately after two decades of wrecking the NFL.

