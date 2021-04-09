NFL Insider Names 2 Teams Who Could Trade Up For QB In 2021 Draft

The San Francisco 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to acquire a top-tier quarterback. Two NFL teams could soon follow a similar plan.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are two teams that may trade up in the upcoming draft for a quarterback.

“One are the Denver Broncos,” Rapoport said on Friday. “…If they don’t acquire another quarterback between now and the draft they would be considered a trade-up candidate, potentially at four, potentially at five. … The other team is the New England Patriots. We know they have Cam Newton as the starter. I do not anticipate that the Patriots are done at the quarterback position.”

The prize draft pick right now is at No. 4, held by the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are reportedly open to discussions for the pick. Denver and New England are two teams that may already be involved in such discussions.

Assuming that the first three overall picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft are quarterbacks, that’d leave the team holding the No. 4 pick with plenty of options.

Top non-quarterback prospects like Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts and Penei Sewell should be available. Two of the following three in Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance, should also be available.

There has never been an NFL Draft in which the first four picks were quarterbacks. That could change this year if either Denver or New England trades up with Atlanta.