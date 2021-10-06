The Spun

NFL Insider Names “Favorite” To Trade For Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass attempt from jared goff in the NFL's Super Bowl.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots catches a fourth quarter interception on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier today, the New England Patriots revealed they would be releasing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but because the transaction doesn’t become official until this afternoon, they technically could trade the four-time Pro Bowler first.

If that happens, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard says the Green Bay Packers could be the most likely destination. This morning, Bedard said he would be “shocked” if the Patriots were unable to find a trade partner for  Gilmore.

He also said that the Packers are “considered the favorite” to execute a deal for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Packers have just over $7 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. If you’re wondering how they could afford Gilmore should he become a free agent, Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald has an excellent breakdown here.

But as Bedard said, Green Bay could try to pounce and land Gilmore before he hits the open market. The Packers have star Jaire Alexander locked in as their top cornerback, but across from him are relying on middling veteran Kevin King and first-round pick Eric Stokes, who, while promising, is still just a rookie.

A healthy Gilmore could be a big boost to Green Bay’s secondary. Stay tuned.

