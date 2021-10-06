NFL Insider Names “Favorite” To Trade For Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

Earlier today, the New England Patriots revealed they would be releasing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but because the transaction doesn’t become official until this afternoon, they technically could trade the four-time Pro Bowler first.

If that happens, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard says the Green Bay Packers could be the most likely destination. This morning, Bedard said he would be “shocked” if the Patriots were unable to find a trade partner for Gilmore.

He also said that the Packers are “considered the favorite” to execute a deal for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

I'd be shocked if the Patriots aren't able to trade Gilmore, and the Packers are considered the favorite in league circles. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) October 6, 2021

The Packers have just over $7 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. If you’re wondering how they could afford Gilmore should he become a free agent, Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald has an excellent breakdown here.

But as Bedard said, Green Bay could try to pounce and land Gilmore before he hits the open market. The Packers have star Jaire Alexander locked in as their top cornerback, but across from him are relying on middling veteran Kevin King and first-round pick Eric Stokes, who, while promising, is still just a rookie.

A healthy Gilmore could be a big boost to Green Bay’s secondary. Stay tuned.