NFL Insider Predicts Bold New England Patriots Trade In 2021 Draft

The New England Patriots need a longterm solution at the quarterback position. One NFL insider is predicting they’ll find such a solution by making a major trade in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have few options at quarterback for the 2021 season. The obvious is Cam Newton, who started 15 games for New England last season and re-signed with the organization this off-season.

While Newton is well past his prime, he still provides plenty of value and experience at the position. But that doesn’t mean Bill Belichick and the Patriots won’t look to add a rookie to the quarterback room.

NFL insider Benjamin Albright predicts New England will trade up to acquire the Panthers’ No. 8 overall pick. Albright then believes the Patriots will use it to select none other than former Ohio State star Justin Fields.

If I had to guess today: 1. Jax – Lawrence

2. NYJ – Wilson

3. SF – Lance

4. ATL – Pitts

5. CIN – Chase

6. MIA – Smith

7. DET – Parsons

8. *NE – Fields — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 13, 2021

The big question is: will Justin Fields slide all the way to pick No. 8? If he does, a bidding war for the Panthers’ pick will commence.

Carolina isn’t in need of a quarterback after trading for Sam Darnold earlier this off-season. The Panthers can now place their No. 8 pick on the trade block and let the price drive up.

The Patriots will be one of probably several teams to get into the mix if Fields does indeed fall past pick No. 7. Such a scenario will mostly depend on what the San Francisco 49ers do at pick No. 3.

The possibilities in this year’s draft are endless. But given how luck has treated Bill Belichick and the Patriots over the years, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the organization somehow land Fields, the talented prospect out of Ohio State.