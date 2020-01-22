NFL Insider Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play In 2020

Only one game remains in the 2019 NFL season – the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

It’s weird to see a Super Bowl without Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. However, fans might want to get used to it. Brady will be a free agent entering the 2020 season and some NFL insiders believe he’ll play elsewhere than New England next season.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora predicted every starting quarterback for NFL teams in 2020. In his prediction, La Canfora suggested Brady will play for the Los Angeles Chargers next season.

Here’s what La Canfora had to say about the potential move:

“I’ve long heard this spot would hold unique appeal with Brady and have done significant reporting on it since. His trainers and infrastructure are already in SoCal, his family would be a very short private plane ride away, he enjoyed living in Malibu before, holds off-season workouts at USC.”

This isn’t the first time La Canfora has floated the idea of Brady-to-Los Angeles. In early December, he suggested the Chargers would be the front-runner to land Brady if he decided to move on from the Patriots.

It’s a bold prediction, but not outside the realm of possibility.

Stay tuned for the latest.