NFL Insider Responds To Tom Brady Calling His Report ‘Nonsense’

Earlier this week, a report emerged stating that Josh McDaniels “worn out” Tom Brady in New England. The future Hall of Famer quickly refuted that story, asking reporters to “be more responsible with reporting.”

Brady spent two decades with the Patriots, so it could have been a culmination of things that led him to leaving in free agency. Another possibility is that he simply wanted to try something new before he retires from football.

Since Brady commented on this report on Instagram, tons of Patriots fans quickly came to his defense. It’s a tradition like none other in Foxborough – even if Brady now resides in Tampa Bay.

The original story came from NFL insider Gary Myers, who has doubled down on his source. He appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub to respond to Brady’s comments and how he feels about the backlash.

Here’s what Myers had to say, via 98.5 The Sports Hub:

“It’s just from people that I really trust, that had really good knowledge of what was going on there last year, and I’m probably just gonna leave it at that,” Myers said. “If I was to tell you who told me that, and exactly how they know it, nobody out there would question the correctness of my report. It’s that good a source.”

Myers said that it doesn’t even mean that Brady and McDaniels hate each other. All this report means is that it was time for the two to go their separate ways.

Additionally, Myers stated multiple times that he’s a fan of Brady.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Brady performs with the Buccaneers this offseason. Likewise, all eyes will be on the Patriots offense to see how they run without a six-time champion under center.