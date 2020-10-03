NFL Insider Shares What’s Currently Happening With Chiefs, Patriots

This week has been brutal for the NFL as far as COVID-19 testing goes. In addition to the Titans suffering an outbreak, the league found out that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus.

Newton isn’t the only player to test positive this weekend. It turns out that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive. These results have put the Chiefs-Patriots game for Week 4 in jeopardy.

One possibility for the NFL is playing on Tuesday. However, the league will need to confirm that both positive cases are isolated incidents.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that both facilities are closed and contact tracing is ongoing to figure out which players were close to Newton and Ta’amu.

Tomorrow’s test results should have major implications on when this game between the Chiefs and Patriots is actually played.

What’s happening now in New England & Kansas City: Both facilities are closed & contact tracing is ongoing to determine who was close to #Patriots QB Cam Newton or #Chiefs QB Jordan Ta’amu. The NFL is taking it day-by-day with the game based on the test results the next few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback said both team’s facilities will be closed the rest of this weekend.

This means the only real chance for Kansas City and New England to get this game in for Week 4 is by playing on Tuesday.

Per sources, both the Chiefs' and Patriots' facilities will be closed both today AND tomorrow. More coming in a story that's posting shortly, but that narrows the window to play the game in Week 4. If they play it, that's why it'll almost certainly be Tuesday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 3, 2020

Kansas City would actually benefit from the NFL postponing its matchup with New England to a later date this season. Having to play on Tuesday would mean that Andy Reid’s squad would have three games in nine days.

We’ll continue providing updates on this bizarre situation for the Chiefs and Patriots.