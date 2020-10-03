The Spun

NFL Insider Shares What’s Currently Happening With Chiefs, Patriots

Sony Michel celebrating with his New England Patriots teammates.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This week has been brutal for the NFL as far as COVID-19 testing goes. In addition to the Titans suffering an outbreak, the league found out that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus.

Newton isn’t the only player to test positive this weekend. It turns out that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive. These results have put the Chiefs-Patriots game for Week 4 in jeopardy.

One possibility for the NFL is playing on Tuesday. However, the league will need to confirm that both positive cases are isolated incidents.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that both facilities are closed and contact tracing is ongoing to figure out which players were close to Newton and Ta’amu.

Tomorrow’s test results should have major implications on when this game between the Chiefs and Patriots is actually played.

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback said both team’s facilities will be closed the rest of this weekend.

This means the only real chance for Kansas City and New England to get this game in for Week 4 is by playing on Tuesday.

Kansas City would actually benefit from the NFL postponing its matchup with New England to a later date this season. Having to play on Tuesday would mean that Andy Reid’s squad would have three games in nine days.

We’ll continue providing updates on this bizarre situation for the Chiefs and Patriots.


