NFL Insider Updates Julian Edelman’s Status For Bills Game

Julian Edelman is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game between the Bills and Patriots, but it sounds like the reigning Super Bowl MVP will play.

This season has been plagued with injuries for Edelman, who is dealing with a knee and shoulder injury. Earlier in the season he dealt with a chest issue.

One of the main reasons for New England’s offensive struggles is its lack of weapons. Outside of Edelman, the receiving corps doesn’t have many reliable options.

Although Edelman is banged up heading into this weekend, the latest update on him is quite promising.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots expect Edelman to play this Saturday against the Bills.

Rapoport stated that Edelman knows what is at stake this weekend and doesn’t want to miss a game where New England could potentially clinch the AFC East.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable for the game against the #Bills, but he's expected to play.

Edelman has 92 receptions for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns this season. He’s been the most productive wideout for the Patriots, which isn’t exactly a surprise.

Since the defending champions won’t have Edelman at 100 percent, the offense is going to need big performances from N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Mohamed Sanu.

Kickoff for the Bills-Patriots game is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.