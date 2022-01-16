NFL Legend Vince Wilfork Has NSFW Reaction To Patriots’ Performance

Patriots legend Vince Wilfork is disgusted with how his former team has played on Saturday night.

New England is currently getting boat raced 27-3 by Buffalo in a game that’s definitely been indicative of that score. The Patriots’ defense hasn’t shown up after being one of the best defenses in the league this season.

Wilfork has noticed that and voiced his displeasure on Twitter.

This shit is ridiculous! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 16, 2022

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a field day with the Patriots’ defense and had over 170 yards passing and two touchdowns in the first half. He also only missed four throws out of the 16 he attempted.

The run game was also stellar after Allen and Devin Singletary combined for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Singletary had both scores on 58 total yards while averaging a tad over five yards a carry.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones only had 106 yards and one interception in the first half as the Bills defense was giving him fits. He’s going to need to have the second half of his life if New England is to make a comeback.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.