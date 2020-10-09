NFL Officially Announces New Date, Time For Broncos-Patriots Game

It’s official: the NFL has rescheduled the Denver Broncos game versus the New England Patriots in Foxborough. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution in the midst of several positive COVID-19 tests within the New England organization.

The Broncos-Patriots game was originally scheduled for this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. But the Patriots’ recent positive COVID-19 tests (Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore) have prevented the team from practicing.

Fortunately, the Pats reported no further positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday, but the team still won’t be practicing tomorrow.

The NFL is adjusting the schedule in light of the circumstances. The Broncos and Patriots will now play Monday, as opposed to Sunday.

The league doesn’t want the Broncos-Patriots game to overlap with the Chargers-Saints Monday Night Football contest. To avoid conflicting schedules, the Broncos and Patriots will kick off at 5 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

The Broncos-Patriots game will kick off a full three hours and 15 minutes before the Chargers and Saints get going. Now, NFL fans won’t be forced to choose between the two Monday night games, unlike earlier this week.

Football fans were frustrated by the NFL’s scheduling last Monday. The Chiefs and Patriots kicked off just under two hours before the Falcons and Packers got going on Monday Night Football.

Luckily, the NFL realized its mistake last Monday. Football fans will get to watch both the Broncos-Patriots and Chargers-Saints games next Monday, without having to flip the channel back and forth.