NFL World Reacts To The N’Keal Harry News

a general view of the new england patriots gillette stadiumFOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: A General view of Gillette Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots on September 9, 2002 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 30-14. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has officially requested a trade after two underwhelming seasons with the franchise.

A first-round pick out of Arizona State in 2019, Harry has posted just 45 receptions, 414 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 21 career games. The Patriots have seemingly given up on him, and the feeling is mutual, according to Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson.

“Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college,” Tooson said. “Following numerous conversations with the Patriots I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”

Around the NFL, the reactions to Harry’s request has been mixed. Some think the big-bodied (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) wideout can be salvaged and is worth a look from another organization, while others have noted that Harry’s disappointing performance in New England is largely of his own doing.

Fortunately for Harry, this won’t be the end of the line for his NFL aspirations. A team may decide to throw a late-round pick New England’s way in order to acquire the 23-year-old receiver, and even if Harry is released, he’ll undoubtedly get a look from a team willing to take a flier on the onetime first-round selection.

However, after washing out after only two seasons with his first team, the pressure will be on Harry to perform from the minute he signs or is traded elsewhere.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.