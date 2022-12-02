NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter.

Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field.

The officiating crew at Gillette Stadium flagged Hamlin for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Despite how nasty this hit from Hamlin may have looked, the NFL is not expected to suspend him for it, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Bills DB Damar Hamlin isn’t expected to be suspended for the hit on Jakobi Meyers that got him ejected Thursday night at New England, I’m told. It’ll be reviewed for a possible fine," Pelissero said.

A suspension for Hamlin would've been a bit harsh. Even though it was a tough hit, it doesn't seem like there was any bad intent on the play.

As for Meyers, he told reporters after the game that he's feeling OK.