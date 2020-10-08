NFL Reportedly Has New Date For Patriots-Broncos Game

For the second consecutive week, the NFL will be moving a Sunday afternoon game to Monday night due to COVID-19.

According to a report from Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis, the NFL is moving the Broncos game against the New England Patriots. Instead of being played on Sunday, the game will move to Monday night.

If that stands, it will be the second time the Patriots were scheduled to play on Sunday, but saw their game moved to Monday. The latest decision comes after star corner Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus this week.

Gilmore and star quarterback Cam Newton reportedly had a one-on-one dinner on Friday afternoon. Just hours later, Newton tested positive and Gilmore tested positive days later.

After Gilmore’s positive test, the Patriots shut down their team facility. Unable to practice on Thursday, the NFL decided postponing the game for a day would allow the Patriots time to get ready.

Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

It’s the latest move by the NFL to assist teams dealing with positive COVID-19 cases in their respective organizations.

The Patriots-Broncos game might not be the only one moving, either. Tennessee is still dealing with a significant number of players and staff with the virus.

The Titans game against the Buffalo Bills is in serious jeopardy as of Thursday afternoon. The league already moved the Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Week 7.