NFL Reporter Names Possible Trade Destination For Calvin Ridley

There has been a ton of speculation about Calvin Ridley’s future with the Atlanta Falcons. The talented wide receiver has been away from the team since October.

Earlier this month, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche commented on Ridley’s future in Atlanta. He admitted that a fresh start could be in the cards for the Alabama product.

“The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start,” Wyche said on the “Dukes and Bell” show.

While there’s no guarantee Ridley will be traded this offseason, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has listed a potential landing spot for the All-Pro wideout. Allbright could see the New England Patriots making a play for Ridley.

“Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this off season,” Allbright tweeted on Wednesday.

Ridley would immediately become the top wideout on the Patriots. He’d also give Mac Jones another reliable target.

During the 2020 season, Ridley had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s clear that he’s a game-changer when he’s on the field.

