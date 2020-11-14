NFL Rules On Jets Player’s Big Hit On QB Cam Newton

The Spun

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton gets benched.

Cam Newton put his body on the line this past Monday against the New York Jets. We’re not kidding, the former MVP has been dealing with a sore neck this week because of the hits he took.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Newton shared some insight on his neck injury. The majority of the pain stems from a hit he took in the second quarter from Ashtyn Davis.

“My neck is only working at a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side,” Newton said. “My eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today. I told the guys on the sideline, ‘That’s my fault and I deserved it.’”

The NFL officials on the field for the Jets-Patriots game penalized Davis for his hit on Newton. However, the league has decided that it will not fine Davis for the hit.

It didn’t seem like Davis tried to go up high on Newton. The rookie safety just couldn’t manage to move his head out of the way when making the tackle.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they will have Newton on the field tomorrow night against the Ravens.

New England is currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs, but a win over Baltimore would help turn things in the right direction.


