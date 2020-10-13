NFL Insider Shares The Latest On The Patriots, Chiefs

After a tricky few weeks for the league, the NFL is getting some good news on the COVID-19 front today. The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, who have each been dealing with minor outbreaks, had no new positive tests from today’s session.

Both teams have been impacted by the virus in recent weeks, including ahead of their game against each other. The Patriots’ last game came against the Chiefs just over a week ago, when the scheduled Sunday game was pushed to Monday night due to positive tests. They faced off without Cam Newton as well, as the star quarterback is probably the biggest name to contract the virus in the NFL so far.

The Chiefs were able to play this weekend, but it wasn’t a great one for the Super Bowl champions. The team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, the franchise’s first loss to its AFC West rival with Patrick Mahomes as starting quarterback.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that both teams were cleared in their COVID-19 testing today. The Patriots have one more day to test negative again, and then they can return to practice. Hopefully they don’t have any further issues, though as we’ve learned, it is hard to predict when the virus will spring up.

The #Patriots and #Chiefs also had no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing, per source. If all stays on track, New England planning to return to practice field Wednesday following its unexpected bye. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

Both the Patriots and Chiefs are impacted by the scheduling shifts that the NFL announced recently, moving forward. The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to play on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. With Buffalo playing its postponed game against the Tennessee Titans tonight, that obviously won’t happen.

Kansas City and Buffalo will now play an early Monday night football game next week.

The New England Patriots will now face the Denver Broncos, who they were set to play in Week 5, next Sunday, assuming everything is clear moving forward. The franchise has to hope that it will get Cam Newton back from the COVID-19 list with that extra time off, though that remains to be seen.

