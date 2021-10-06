Look: 1 NFL Star Is Already Recruiting Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots shocked the NFL world this Wednesday, releasing All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore from their roster. He’ll now have the chance to decide where he’ll resume his career.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has not played a single snap this season due to a quad injury. That doesn’t mean he won’t return to the field at some point this season, though.

Shortly after the news broke that Gilmore was being released, NFL analysts mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential suitors for him. However, those aren’t the only two teams that’ll be in the mix.

It appears Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is campaigning for his team to sign Gilmore. He commented “call me” on Gilmore’s farewell post on Instagram.

The Packers could use Gilmore this season, especially if Jaire Alexander misses significant time because of a right shoulder injury.

Davante Adams commented on Stephon Gilmore's farewell post 👀 The recruitment begins 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xg6sAcAn3c — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2021

Fortunately for Adams, it sounds like the Packers will be in the mix for Gilmore. In fact, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard said he believes the Packers are the favorites to sign the four-time Pro Bowler.

If Green Bay is all in on winning a title with Aaron Rodgers before he inevitably leaves town, adding Gilmore to the roster makes a ton of sense.

As of now, Spotrac has the Packers sitting at $8.8 million in cap space. That might be enough to sign Gilmore for the second half of the season.