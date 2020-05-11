NFL Team Is Rumored To Be ‘Irritated’ By Game vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots have one of the toughest schedules in the league, with a three-game road stretch to start the month of December.

But one of the Patriots’ December opponents is rumored to be a bit “irritated” at how the schedule works out. According to Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Los Angeles Rams are “a little irritated” at how things worked out leading up to their Thursday Night Football game versus the Patriots on December 10.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium – the stadium they share with the Rams – on December 6 at 1:25 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the Rams will be playing at the Arizona Cardinals at that same time.

Bedard calculated that the Patriots will be finished with their game against the Los Angeles Chargers well-before 6 p.m. local time and may already be enjoying the comforts of their hotel. But the Rams will probably first be returning to Los Angeles by then.

It’s easy to see how upset the Rams might be to find their opponent for the coming week more rested than they are.

Heard the Rams are a little irritated they're away before the Thursday night game vs. Patriots, while New England plays in the Rams' stadium. Patriots will be in their hotel by 6 PT. Rams will be landing around that time. pic.twitter.com/4aTrsznBEW — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) May 8, 2020

The Buffalo Bills had a similar situation this past year. Their first two games were both played on the road against the New York Jets and New York Giants respectively at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo won both of their games.

The Rams certainly don’t want to give up any potential advantages to a team as well-coached as the Patriots.

This will be the first time that Sean McVay has coached against the Patriots since their Super Bowl LI meeting. But it will also be his first against a Patriots team without Tom Brady.

Do you share the Rams’ frustration with the Patriots’ schedule?