NFL WR Could Be Offseason Package Deal With Tom Brady

After a successful five-year run with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots that included a pair of Super Bowl titles, Danny Amendola has spent the last two seasons in Miami and Detroit.

This offseason, Amendola will be a free agent, as will his former quarterback. Brady has spent his entire career in New England, but it isn’t a guarantee he plays there next season.

Regardless of where Brady signs, NESN’s Doug Kyed thinks he could bring Amendola with him. The pair could even reunite with the Patriots.

Kyed posed this hypothetical earlier today.

Don't be surprised if Tom Brady brings along FA WR Danny Amendola to wherever he plays next season. That could even be a reunion in New England. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 29, 2020

Amendola will be 35 in November, but he still could be a worthy signing for a Patriots team that needs additional receiving help. This season, Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.

In 2018, he started 15 games for the Miami Dolphins, making 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown.

NFL free agency is set to open up on March 18. We’ll see where Amendola and Brady are headed.