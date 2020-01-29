The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL WR Could Be Offseason Package Deal With Tom Brady

Danny Amendola celebrating a touchdownFOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Chris Hogan #15 in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

After a successful five-year run with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots that included a pair of Super Bowl titles, Danny Amendola has spent the last two seasons in Miami and Detroit.

This offseason, Amendola will be a free agent, as will his former quarterback. Brady has spent his entire career in New England, but it isn’t a guarantee he plays there next season.

Regardless of where Brady signs, NESN’s Doug Kyed thinks he could bring Amendola with him. The pair could even reunite with the Patriots.

Kyed posed this hypothetical earlier today.

Amendola will be 35 in November, but he still could be a worthy signing for a Patriots team that needs additional receiving help. This season, Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.

In 2018, he started 15 games for the Miami Dolphins, making 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown.

NFL free agency is set to open up on March 18. We’ll see where Amendola and Brady are headed.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.