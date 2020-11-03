Patriots, Dolphins Reportedly Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

Ahead of this afternoon’s NFL trade deadline, we’ve got a rare AFC East trade between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are dealing fourth-year wide receiver Isaiah Ford to New England. The Patriots are in dire need for help on the perimeter with Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry battling injuries.

A seventh-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2017, Ford made his NFL debut in 2018. He caught 23 passes for 244 yards in eight contests last fall.

This season, Ford has reeled in 18 receptions for 184 yards on 29 targets in seven games. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound target has been used in support of starters DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.

A rare intra-division trade: Dolphins are trading WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

At 2-5, the Patriots are hanging onto their lives in the AFC East. Obviously, the loss of Tom Brady has hurt immensely, but New England has also been hampered by several veteran defenders opting out.

Head coach Bill Belichick offered an honest assessment of his team’s roster on Monday.

“I mean, look, we paid Cam Newton $1 million. It’s obvious that we didn’t have any money,” Belichick said. “It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out. We won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in an AFC Championship Game.”

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET today. Last year’s deadline was quiet, and this year’s figured to be the same unless things change rapidly.