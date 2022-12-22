NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately.

Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach.

Even though Patricia doesn't have the title of offensive coordinator, he has been calling plays for the offense all season. His unit is averaging 21.4 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

New England's passing game has really struggled under Patricia. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones has seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 11 games.

Unsurprisingly, Patriots fans have been begging the team to fire Patricia all week.

"If Belichick isn't willing to fire Matt Patricia by the end of the month he should be sent packing," a Patriots fan said. "I don't care if that costs you his two kids on defense. The fact you were even in that spot is fucking bush league. Absolutely fucking pathetic. There should be people fired TODAY."

"Fire Matt Patricia," one fan commented.

"Make Brady the first ever quarterback/ offensive coordinator. Fire Patricia," another fan tweeted.

If the Patriots retain Patricia for the 2023 season, a solid portion of their fan base will lose faith in Bill Belichick.

With that said, it'll be fascinating to see how the Patriots approach this upcoming offseason.