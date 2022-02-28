NFL World Debating Cam Newton’s Hall Of Fame Chances

While Cam Newton’s NFL career is not officially over, his Hall of Fame candidacy became a topic of debate on social media over the weekend.

It all started on Saturday, when the official FanDuel Twitter account shared a tweet featuring Newton throwing a pass and asked its followers if the 2011 No. 1 overall pick will eventually be enshrined in Canton.

Does Cam Newton make it to Canton when it's all said and done? 🤔 Explain why/why not ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lFBEuc4MIx — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 26, 2022

As you can see, FanDuel was soliciting people’s opinions. The football world delivered, and it wasn’t just fans commenting on the tweet.

Analysts and other media members offered their own takes on Newton’s Hall of Fame potential. Here’s a snippet of what they had to say.

Can Newton has MORE passing TDs than Troy Aikman/Joe Namath. MORE rushing TDs than Earl Campbell, Shady McCoy, Eddie George and Thurman Thomas. SAME yards per carry as Gale Sayers/Barry Sanders. Plus, a league MVP. In summary, Cam Newton is most definitely a Hall of Famer‼️ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 28, 2022

There is a 0% chance of Cam Newton getting in the HOF, nor should he. Thank you for listening. Enjoy your evening. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) February 28, 2022

The Cam Newton debate on being a Hall of Famer: – 44th passing yards, right behind Kirk Cousins

– 5,628 rushing yards, 75 TDs

– 194 TD passes against 123 INTs

– 59.9% completion

– 3x Pro Bowl, 1x All-Pro, MVP, no rings Great player, but HOF? For me, can't get there. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 28, 2022

Definitely don't think he will get a lack of longevity pass. He's one of one. If he was treated like a RB it's a different convo maybe. I might be the wrong one to ask, I've been a Cam stan since Auburn. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) February 28, 2022

He will never even be a Finalist. Which is why I didn't bother engaging with this meme yesterday. https://t.co/Q5ZF8YKico — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 28, 2022

In a league that now drools over dual-threat QBs who can work outside the pocket and run and also throw downfield, it’s absolute absurdity to wail about Newton being in HOF conversation. pic.twitter.com/5jFCq8nBnb — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) February 27, 2022

It’s almost shocking how quickly people already forgot how dominant Cam Newton was (and is) as a rusher. The best rushing QB in NFL history Should that qualify him for the Hall of Fame? Mhm pic.twitter.com/YZYrMlMVl3 — Chuck Bass (@ChuckBassFFB) February 28, 2022

I loved prime Cam Newton, but if he gets into the Hall of Fame, Matthew Stafford is 100% HOF-bound. Since 2011 Stafford has: Higher completion percentage

15,000 more yards

110 more touchdowns

Higher passer rating

*Also, higher playoff numbers in the same amount (7) of games. — Danny Bennett (@RealDannyB) February 28, 2022

Couple Quick Notes: 🏈 the NFL Draft is 59 Days Away and 🏈 Cam Newton is still an active NFL player and therefore not eligible for the Hall Of Fame for at least five years — Josh Klein (@joshkleinrules) February 28, 2022

Newton is set to enter free agency in March and will turn 33 in May. As far as we know, he still intends to play in 2022.

In our opinion, Newton was an incredibly fun and transcendent player at times, and his 2015 MVP season was an all-time great campaign. However, even factoring in his rushing totals, his peak probably didn’t last long enough to eventually merit Hall of Fame consideration.