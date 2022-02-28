The Spun

NFL World Debating Cam Newton’s Hall Of Fame Chances

While Cam Newton’s NFL career is not officially over, his Hall of Fame candidacy became a topic of debate on social media over the weekend.

It all started on Saturday, when the official FanDuel Twitter account shared a tweet featuring Newton throwing a pass and asked its followers if the 2011 No. 1 overall pick will eventually be enshrined in Canton.

As you can see, FanDuel was soliciting people’s opinions. The football world delivered, and it wasn’t just fans commenting on the tweet.

Analysts and other media members offered their own takes on Newton’s Hall of Fame potential. Here’s a snippet of what they had to say.

Newton is set to enter free agency in March and will turn 33 in May. As far as we know, he still intends to play in 2022.

In our opinion, Newton was an incredibly fun and transcendent player at times, and his 2015 MVP season was an all-time great campaign. However, even factoring in his rushing totals, his peak probably didn’t last long enough to eventually merit Hall of Fame consideration.

