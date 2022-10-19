NFL World Doesn't Believe What Bill Belichick Said Wednesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This upcoming Monday night, the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots will square off at Gillette Stadium.

Although the Bears haven't looked very impressive this season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spent seven minutes talking about his team's Week 7 opponent.

Belichick referred to Justin Fields as a "major threat," called Darnell Mooney "outstanding," and said Velus Jones is "great."

It's very possible that Belichick is just trying to soften up his opponent. At least that's what the NFL world believes.

"The kiss of death," ESPN's Mina Kimes said.

"Bill Belichick named 17 Bears by name and alluded to several others, and we are in a lot of trouble," Jack Silverstein tweeted.

"Bears are getting trounced by 20+," one person said.

"Justin Fields is gonna have -15 passing yards on Monday night," another fan wrote.

Considering the Bears are 2-4 this season and averaging just 15.5 points per game, there aren't many people buying what Belichick is selling.

We'll see if this "dangerous" Bears offense can make some noise against the Patriots on Monday.

Kickoff for the Bears-Patriots game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.