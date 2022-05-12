NFL World Pays Tribute To Legendary Patriots Wide Receiver

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots lost a franchise legend today with the passing of Gino Cappelletti.

Cappelletti, an original member of the 1960 Boston Patriots and a Patriots Hall of Famer as a wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at the age of 89.

Cappelletti played 11 seasons for the franchise, but also had two lengthy stints as a Patriots broadcaster (1972-78, 1988-2011) and served as the team's special teams coach from 1979-81.

While he was a Minnesota native, Cappelletti left an indelible mark on all of New England over his 50-plus years with the Pats.

Not surprisingly, he has been the subject of widespread tributes on Twitter today.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cappelletti family and the entire Patriots organization.

Rest in peace, Gino.